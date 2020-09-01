Trellis Rae "McKnight" Mellinger, age 90, of Dawson, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was born Dec. 24, 1929, at her family home in Lower Tyrone Township. Trellis was the daughter of the late Clarence Jay McKnight and Clara Belle "Keffer" McKnight. Trellis was a former member of the Kingview Mennonite Church of Scottdale and most recently a member of the Bryan United Methodist Church and the Brownfield Senior Citizens, both of Dawson. Trellis was a graduate of the Dunbar High School, Class of 1947. Trellis retired from the Mennonite Publishing House, after 23 years of service. Also, Trellis was a poll worker for many years for Lower Tyrone Township. Trellis' hobbies included bowling with her friends, dart ball at the Brownfield Seniors, building puzzles and relaxing while working on word search games. She also enjoyed going to her camp and seeing the elk in Northcentral Pennsylvania. Her greatest joy in her life was her family. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother. Trellis is survived by two daughters, Janice (Robert) Carocci, Pamela (Leslie) Philburn, both of Dawson; seven grandchildren, Lori (Chris) Stickle, Connie (Doug) LaPorte, Kimberly Boyd, Robert (Margie) Carocci, Leslie (Marybeth) Philburn, Jeffrey Philburn and Gregory (Kristy) Philburn; 13 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren and her sister Alma Antonini of Dawson. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Theodore Gary Mellinger Jr; her loving husband of 60 years, Theodore Garrett Mellinger Sr, whom she married July 19, 1947; three brothers, Charles "Juanita" McKnight, Thomas "Ruth" McKnight, Jesse "Edna" McKnight; three sisters, Beatrice (Ira) Forsythe, Pearl (Alvie) Sherman, Ruby (Glen) Livingston; and three great–great grandsons. Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033 on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Additional viewing will be held Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. in Bryan United Methodist Church, 128 Chaintown Road, Dawson, PA 15428 with Pastor Randy Costello officiating. Interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com