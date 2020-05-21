Twila K. Elby, 79, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Highlands Hospital.She was born Nov.18, 1940, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Norman "Mike" Wilson and Irene Wilson of Waynesburg.Twila was a homemaker who enjoyed flea markets and her grandchildren. A graduate of Waynesburg High School, Class of 1959, she also attended the Fairmont General Hospital School of Nursing until her marriage. Twila was a member of the Christian Church in Waynesburg. She sang in the children's choir, her favorite song being "Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam"; later in life, she loved "In the Garden."Left to cherish her memories are daughters, Marcy Ozorowski and husband Michael of Connellsville, Kirsten Riley of Clarksburg, W.Va., and Shannon Rau and husband Jim of Glenshaw; her muchadored granchildren, Hunter Riley, Jason Rau and Sophia Rau; her sister, Phyllis "Jeannie" Moore and husband Jim; brother, Terry Wilson; niece, Nicole Fennell and husband Mike; and nephew, Thomas Elby.Twila was predeceased by her husband of more than 50 years, Leonard "Lee" Elby; and a sister, Jo An Wilson Conroy.The family would like to offer sincere thanks to the staff of Senior Life of Uniontown, especially Kara and Rich, the administration staff of 3C and the emergency rooms of Highlands Hospital, and Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home for their comforting and unfailing care. A special thank you to our friends, Dr. William Kozak and Vicki Meier, who made certain that Twila's end days were peaceful and dignified. Arrangements are private, and a private entombment will take place at a later date in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Twila's memory to Highlands Hospital, Connellsville, or the American Diabetes Association.Private services are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 21, 2020.