Vanessa A. Tylka
1953 - 2020
Vanessa Ann Yauger Tylka, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Mrs. Tylka was born April 17, 1953, in Connellsville, the daughter of the late Donald and Mary Rayoni Yauger of Connellsville.

She was an active member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant. Vanessa was a 1971 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. She married her husband Tom on Sept. 30, 1978. Shortly after, they settled in Mt. Pleasant.

Vanessa was one of the sweetest people on earth. She was known for her pleasant personality and positive demeanor. She loved being a homemaker, cooking, baking and celebrating the holidays. She was especially proud of her Italian heritage and happy when she left us with her home decorated for Christmas.

Vanessa is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Thomas Tylka; by her cherished sister, Jacqueline (Jackie Yauger) Johnson and her husband

Larry of Connellsville; and she will be sorely missed by her loving dog, Bailey. She also is survived by her dear sisters-in-law, Kathy Mizikar and her husband David of Mammoth and Joann Parks of Simpsonville, Ky.; her aunts, Sue Geran and Helen Gebadlo of Pittsburgh; her uncle, Ben Rayoni of Uniontown; her best friend of 55 years, Mary Kay Andrews of Latrobe; and many cousins and friends who loved her.

In addition to her parents, Vanessa was preceded in death by her infant brother, Keith.

It is with great sadness that we announce her passing. May she rest in peace.

Due to the COVID-19 virus and pandemic, a memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
2 entries
December 4, 2020
Tom, my thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. Sincerely, Denny Kozar
Dennis Kozar
Friend
December 3, 2020
Tom so sorry to hear about Vanesa. Prayers for you family
Ron Slater
Friend
