Veda L. Tresatti
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Veda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veda L. (McFadden) Tresatti, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home.Mrs. Tresatti was born Oct. 16, 1938, in Pennsville, the daughter of the late Clair and Ruth McFadden.Mrs. Tresatti was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, but most of all, was a gentle soul.She is survived by her loving family: her children, Vincent L. Tresatti Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, Vicki L. (David) Bashioum, Vaughn L. (Judy) Tresatti, Valerie L. Tresatti, and Jen L. (Joe) Adams; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She also is survived by her brother, Clair McFadden, Shirley Heiser, and Jackie Martini.In addition to her parents, Veda was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent L. Tresatti Sr. in 2015; and her brother, John McFadden.Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for COVID-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Services will be private for the family, with Interment to follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.To offer an online condolence, please visit our web site at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deborah Woods
Friend
My sincere condolences for the loss of your mother , may the days ahead come with comfort
Deborah
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved