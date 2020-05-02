Veda L. (McFadden) Tresatti, 81, of Mt. Pleasant, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her home.Mrs. Tresatti was born Oct. 16, 1938, in Pennsville, the daughter of the late Clair and Ruth McFadden.Mrs. Tresatti was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, but most of all, was a gentle soul.She is survived by her loving family: her children, Vincent L. Tresatti Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, Vicki L. (David) Bashioum, Vaughn L. (Judy) Tresatti, Valerie L. Tresatti, and Jen L. (Joe) Adams; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren. She also is survived by her brother, Clair McFadden, Shirley Heiser, and Jackie Martini.In addition to her parents, Veda was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent L. Tresatti Sr. in 2015; and her brother, John McFadden.Being mindful of the current medical guidelines for COVID-19, there will be no hours of public visitation. Services will be private for the family, with Interment to follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.To offer an online condolence, please visit our web site at: www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 2, 2020.