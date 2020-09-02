1/
Verna E. Edwards
Verna Elizabeth Edwards, 84, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Nov. 21, 1935 in Bullskin Township, a daughter of the late Fullerrene and Frances (Landy) Gillott. Verna was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville. Verna worked for Leon's Clothing Store and was a housekeeper for her church. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and her family. Verna spent her last years in Stone Brook Manor Personal Care Home. Verna is survived by her daughters, Kim (Scott) Heckert of Irwin, and Pam (Ron) Dove of Alvarado, Texas; five grandchildren, Jessica (Elliot) Long, Mark Heckert, Carrie (Matthew) Fitz of Irwin, Ron Dove of Alvarado, Texas, and Tom Dove, Army specialist, of Washington, DC; three great-grandchildren, Asher and Grace Long, and Landen Fitz; brother, Floyd (Anna Marie) Gillott; sister, Dorothy Gillott; brother, Kenneth (Patricia) Gillott; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Verna was predeceased by her husband, Harold (Skip) Edwards, and her sister, Virginia Gillott. Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Dan Carr as celebrant. Interment will follow in Dickerson Run Cemetery. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
SEP
4
Service
09:30 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church
SEP
4
Interment
Dickerson Run Cemetery
