Verna M. Shipley, 94, a longtime resident of Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Jan. 26, 1925, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late George and Esther Pritts Flydell.

Verna graduated from Dunbar Township High School in 1943.

Verna was an amazing gardener and farmer. Her flowers, fruits, vegetables and Christmas trees were appreciated by not only friends and family, but also those who traveled many miles to get them.

She enjoyed cooking, baking and quilting, and she loved animals.

Most of all, she was content when others were happy. Verna devoted her life to showing love and kindness to everyone she met.

Verna was a member of First Baptist Church in Connellsville.

She will be deeply missed, but fondly remembered by her loving family, including her son Barry Shipley and wife, Cookie of Connellsville; her granddaughters, Mianna Shipley Tamburri and husband, Troy, of Pittsburgh, and Tashara Shipley Tucholski and husband, Jake, of White; her great-grandchildren Easton and Colton Tamburri, and Travis, Brianna, Kierstan and Addisyn Tucholski; her great-great-grandchildren Hosea, Steven and Evalyn Sines; her sister, Catherine Leonard and husband, Don, of Buffalo, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Verna was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Elmer Shipley, and her sister, Rachel Pierce, and husband, Bud, of Ohio.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628-1430). Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, the hour of funeral services with Rev. Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.