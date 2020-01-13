|
|
Vernice S. Leighty Prinkey, 84, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at her home, while surrounded and comforted by her loving family.
She was born Feb. 14, 1935, in Saltlick Township, Fayette County a daughter of the late Homer and Ida Laymon Leighty.
Vernice was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1952. She had formerly worked at the Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in South Connellsville and then for Seven Springs Resort in Champion at it's Tiny Tots Ski School. Her last job was working as a clerk for Resh's Store in Indian Head. Vernice had attended the Indian Head Church of God and was a member of the Indian Head Art Club. She loved painting pictures, quilting, decorating her home for all the different seasons and spending time with her friends and family.
Vernice will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Cynthia Prinkey of Lemoyne, Davina Prinkey of Normalville, and Michael Prinkey and wife Krista of New Cumberland; her grandchildren, Kelsey Lytle and partner Tom Blackburn of Mt. Gretna and Kristy Prinkey of New Cumberland; her step-granddaughter,
Kelly Krieder of Mechanicsburg; her step-grandson, Alex Stecklin of New Cumberland; her great grandchildren, Ronin Lytle and Rory Blackburn; her brother, William Leighty of Confluence; her sister, Ruby Fosbrink Basinger of Connellsville; her sister-in-law, Jean Leighty of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Vernice was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Charles Henry "CH" Prinkey, on Dec. 26, 2011; her sisters, Rosella M. Laws and Flora Ritenour; and her brother Braden Leighty.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service to be held at 1:00 p.m Tuesday in the Normalville Cemetery, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of The Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 146 Municipal Building Rd., Melcroft (724-455-2310).
To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com