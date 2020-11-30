Veronica D. "Verne" Fedorek, 97, of Everson, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

She was born April 12, 1923, in Everson, a daughter of the late Szymon and Salomea (Bajer) Ziemianski.

Verne was a caring and devoted homemaker and a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale. She had also been a member of the Everson Senior Citizens organization.

Verne enjoyed following all of the Pittsburgh sports teams, cooking and baking, and loved chocolate. Verne took pride in her appearance and had an interest in fashion. Above all, she enjoyed being a mother and grandmother to her family.

She is survived by her loving family: children, Jack Fedorek and his wife Marsha and Patti Laskey and her husband Robert; two grandchildren, John Fedorek Jr. and Britanni McKaela King and husband Jared Robert King; and four great-grandchildren, John Fedorek III, Michael Fedorek, Gracie Mae Fedorek, and Isabella Nicole King; her sister, Cecelia Pisula; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, August John (Jack) Fedorek; and the following siblings, Paul, Mike, John, Frank, Victor, Joseph, Leo, Stephanie, Anne, Josephine and Sophie.

Family and friends are welcome from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Her funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. John the Baptist RC Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant. (Everyone, please meet at the church.)

Interment will take place in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery.

Those attending are asked to practice social distancing. Masks are required at the funeral home and church.

To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.