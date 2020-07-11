1/
Viola J. Hughes
Viola Jayne "Jaynie" Hughes, 91, a lifelong resident of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.

She was born Dec. 4, 1929, in Dunbar Township, a daughter of the late Harry and Elsie May Hann.

Jaynie was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1947. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a key punch operator for the West Penn Power Co. and later worked for the former Metzler's Department Store in the Laurel Mall. Jaynie at one time was a very active member of the Connellsville Church of God and a member of its CWC women's group.

Jaynie is survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Jaynie was predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Hughes, on Aug. 11, 2011; her son, Daniel C. Hughes in 1983; and her sister, Dorcy M. Hann.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Eicher's Family Home for being Jaynie's family during the COVID-19 quarantine.

There will be no public viewing. A private graveside committal service will be held in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville, with Pastor Nelson Confer officiating.

Interment will follow there.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Connellsville Church of God, 126 Breakneck Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Viola Jayne "Jaynie" Hughes.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 11, 2020.
