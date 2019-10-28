Home

Virgie L. Etling

Virgie L. Etling, 85, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital.

Virgie was born Aug. 5, 1934, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles and Elta Ruth Solenday Greenawalt.

Virgie was a former member of the Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, Mt. Pleasant, and was formerly employed by Lobinger's Restaurant as a cook. She enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Charles Etling (Laura) of Scottdale, Virginia Etling of Mt. Pleasant, Richard "Dale" Etling (Deanna) of Jeannette and Harry Etling of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Tracy Miller (Jim), Shelly Pierce (Jeremy), Lisa Grosser, Aubree and Addison Etling; great grandchildren,

Katlyn, Skylar, Jaiden, Alizabeth, Seth and Landon.

In addition to her parents, Virgie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Eugene Etling; a son, Kenneth Etling; a brother, Charles Greenawalt Jr., and a half sister, Lillian A. Greenawalt.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Saloom Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main Street, Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10:30 a..m. Tuesday with Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Please visit Virgie's online memorial at www.saloom rega.com to sign the condolence guest book.

