1/
Virginia Brady
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia "Ginger" Brady, age 74, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, at the Lutheran Haven Nursing Home in Oviedo, Fla., after a long battle with dementia/Alzheimer's. Ginger was born on Nov. 30, 1945 in Mt. Pleasant, to Oscar and Edith Beahm Lohr. She was preceded in death by both parents and her brother Richard Lohr. She is survived by brother James Lohr (Loretta), sister Betsy Watson, daughter Kim Normandin (John Brereton), son Keith Brady (Barbara), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ginger previously resided in Indian Head, where she lived for most of her life and was an active member of the County Line Church of the Brethren. She was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1963 and was also a graduate of the former Durbin's Secretarial School. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., which is now LHTC Broadband. She loved the mountains, changing of seasons, and the community, but mostly she loved the people that lived there. She will be missed by many.

Services will be held at the MARK C. BROOKS FUNERAL HOME at 146 Municipal Road, Melcroft, PA 15462 on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Barry Conn officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Nebo Cemetery, Champion. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 in the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Ginger's name to the County Line Church of the Brethren. To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksf hmelcroft.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved