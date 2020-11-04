Virginia "Ginger" Brady, age 74, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, at the Lutheran Haven Nursing Home in Oviedo, Fla., after a long battle with dementia/Alzheimer's. Ginger was born on Nov. 30, 1945 in Mt. Pleasant, to Oscar and Edith Beahm Lohr. She was preceded in death by both parents and her brother Richard Lohr. She is survived by brother James Lohr (Loretta), sister Betsy Watson, daughter Kim Normandin (John Brereton), son Keith Brady (Barbara), six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Ginger previously resided in Indian Head, where she lived for most of her life and was an active member of the County Line Church of the Brethren. She was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1963 and was also a graduate of the former Durbin's Secretarial School. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Laurel Highlands Telephone Co., which is now LHTC Broadband. She loved the mountains, changing of seasons, and the community, but mostly she loved the people that lived there. She will be missed by many.

Services will be held at the MARK C. BROOKS FUNERAL HOME at 146 Municipal Road, Melcroft, PA 15462 on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Barry Conn officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Nebo Cemetery, Champion. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 in the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Ginger's name to the County Line Church of the Brethren. To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksf hmelcroft.com