Nichol Funeral Homes
1873 E Maiden St
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 228-3011
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
1873 E Maiden St
Washington, PA 15301
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
1873 E Maiden St
Washington, PA 15301
Virginia L. Chipps


1922 - 2019
Virginia L. Chipps Obituary

Virginia Lee Chipps, 97, of Scottdale, formerly of Washington, Pa., died Nov. 5, 2019, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital.

She was born Sept. 1, 1922, in Kentuck, W.Va., a daughter of the late Kenna and Freddie Casto.

On Oct. 1, 1940, she married Alvin B. Chipps, who died in 1995.

She went on to work for Duncan Miller Glass during World War II and later worked in animal care for Kmart for many years.

She was a 55-year member of Washington Wesleyan Church, where she served as treasurer and as a teacher for Sunday and Bible schools, as well as for child evangelism classes. She was currently a member of the Washington Alliance Church in Washington, Pa., and attended the Connellsville Alliance Church.

Faith and family were very important to Virginia.

She is survived by three children, Lorna (Donald) Porter of Dawson, Ronald Chipps of Washington, Pa., and her foster son, Donald (Nancy) Casto of Washington, Pa. She also is survived by four grandchildren, Marcy (Rick) Clemens, Debra Phillippi, Ryan Phillipi, and Eli Chipps; as well as nine great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are a brother, Oschel Casto; and four sisters, Mabel Parsons, Macel Parsons, Genevieve Koscheck, and Zeppie Hall.

Friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, the time of a funeral service in the Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden St., Washington, Pa., with the Rev. James Turnbull officiating.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington Alliance Church, 246 Sanitarium Road, Washington, PA 15301, or Connellsville Alliance Church, 598 Vanderbilt Road, Connellsville, PA 15425.

