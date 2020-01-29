Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Connellsville, PA
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Connellsville, PA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Connellsville, PA
Virginia L. Wiltrout

Virginia L. Wiltrout Obituary

Virginia L. Wiltrout, 85, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township) died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

She was born March 15, 1934, in South Connellsville, a daughter of the late Carl V. and Myrtle Mae Roebuck Schroyer. Virginia graduated from Connellsville Area High School in 1953, and she worked at Frick Hospital from 1974 to 1999. She was the chief steward of SEIU union for 20 years at Frick. She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Grange as a 7th Degree member.

Surviving is her loving family, her children, David E. Wiltrout and his wife Wendy, Randal G. Wiltrout and his wife Michelle and Loretta Uhrinek, all of Bullskin Township; her grandchildren, Tracy and Jeff Peterson, Kelly and Scott Reynolds, Tina and Mike Petraglia, Jessica (Isola) Wiltrout, Billie June and Renn Ritenour and Cody Uhrenik and Dener; her great grandchildren, Dylan, Dean, Daisy and Declan Peterson, Jared and Adam Mucha, Austin and Eric Petraglia, Brandon Nichols, Brianna Uhrenik, Scott Ritenour and Samuel Ritenour; brother, Carl E. Schroyer of South Connellsville; and sister, Terry King of Normalville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth Wiltrout, and her siblings, Mary and Harry Miller, John and June Schroyer, Betty and Joe Burkholder, June and Ray Mathias, George and Vivian Schroyer and JoAnn Caldwell.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday with Rev. Joseph Wingrove Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenlick Cemetery. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

