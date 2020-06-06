Vivian L. McDermott
Vivian Lee "Vicky" (Seneri) McDermott, 79, of Connellsville passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born Feb. 9, 1941, in Masontown, a daughter of the late Chero and Antoinette (Forgen) Seneri.

Vivian was a member of St. Rita RC Church, St. Rita Christian Mothers, and Catholic Daughters of the Americas #260. Vivian was a Masontown High School, Class of 1959, graduate. After graduation, Vivian went to work in Washington, D.C., where she was hired by the federal civil service as a stenographer. She then went to work for the U.S. Air Force Surgeon General as an administrative assistant. Vivian retired from civil service to relocate to Connellsville. In June 1975, Vivian started a new career as a bank teller for Gallatin Bank. Following a buyout, Vivian worked for Scottdale Bank & Trust, from which she retired in May 2003.

Vivian is survived by her husband, George McDermott; daughter, Lisa and husband Kevin Karwatsky; son, David McDermott and wife Michele; grandsons, Kyle Karwatsky and Jovante Blackwell; and siblings, Carol Catalano, Barry Seneri and wife Lois, Debbie Chellini and husband David, Cathy Guthrie and husband Robert, Janet Seneri-Bolden and husband Damon, and Tony Seneri and wife Carol.

In addition to her parents, Vivian was predeceased by a brother, Danny Seneri; and granddaughter, Jasmine Blackwell.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, in St. Rita RC Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik, Fr. Dan Carr, and Fr. Julius Capongpongan co-celebrating.

Interment will follow in St. Rita Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Vicky's family requests donations be made to: Nicholson Cancer Fund, Inc., 2511 Springfield Pike, Connellsville, PA 15425.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
