Home

POWERED BY

Services
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Wade Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wade D. Grimm


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wade D. Grimm Obituary

Wade D. Grimm, 78, of Mount Pleasant, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Excela Health- Frick Hospital, Mount Pleasant.

Mr. Grimm was born Oct. 7, 1941, in Mount Pleasant, the son of the late Smith and Hazel Kinneer Grimm. Wade had been employed by Pritts Feed Mill and Fayette Tire Co.

He is survived by his loving sister, Linda (Will) Ritenour of Acme and her family.

Honoring Wade's wishes, there will be no hours of public visitation. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle Street, Mt. Pleasant.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wade's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -