|
Walter Francis Lewandowski, son of the late Walter and Helen Lewandowski, was born May 7, 1932, in McClure. He was one of 10 children.
Walter was united in holy matrimony to Edith (Giobbi) on Nov. 22, 1956. They had two daughters, Janeanne (1959) and Susan (1964), with four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
As an avid hunter and fisherman, Walter was a kind and quiet man who loved to spend time outdoors, often finding peace in the forest and in nature. He loved buck season and fishing trips on his boat with his wife Edith. He happily served as president of the Dunbar Sportsmen's Club.
Walter was a man of deep faith and devotion, serving faithfully as an usher for St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church and never missing his nightly prayers. He was a proud fourth-degree member of Knights of Columbus.
He served as an MP in the Korean War, for which he received a United Nations Korean Service Medal and a National Defense service medal. Walter worked for 35 years for Wetterau Corp., spending many years on the road delivering goods for Fox Grocery in Pennsylvania and neighboring states.
Later in life, his love for the outdoors and his family came together, as Walter worked with his children and grandchildren to set up operations at Fadeaway Farm in Butler County. He volunteered his vigorous strength and keen talents for landscaping and fixing farm equipment. He was voted Employee of the Month for 15 consecutive years. The honor will now be retired.
Walter's life will forever be cherished by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Edith Lewandowski (Giobbi); daughters, Janeanne Krizner and Susan Wilson; sister, Esther Kruckvich; brothers, Henry and Robert Lewandowski; grandchildren, Amanda (Krizner) Ruane, Abby Krizner Madia, Annie (Wilson) Carlini, and Andrew Wilson; and great-grandchild, Edith Madia.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Leo, Vincent, Charles, Eugene and Clarence Lewandowski; and his sister, Valerie Surlus.
There will be no viewing, but you may extend sympathies to Edith Lewandowski, 5850 Meridian Road, Apt 206C, Gibsonia, PA 15044.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the nurses, aides, and entire medical staff at St. Barnabas Nursing Home who went above and beyond to give both Walter and his family consolation, comfort, and peace.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Perman Funeral Home, 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Route 8, Shaler Township.
The family respectfully suggests donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 375, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.