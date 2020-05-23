Walter R. "Sonny" Primus Jr., 78, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.He was born July 30, 1941, in Connellsville, a son of the late Walter R. Sr. and Sarah Halley Primus.Sonny was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was formerly employed at U.S. Steel, Anchor Hocking, Ryerson-Tull, and most recently, had worked at Martin's Grocery Store.He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Primus of Connellsville; three grandchildren, Megan, Noelle and Morgan; his brothers, Daniel Edward Primus and his wife Sharon of Connellsville, Roger Primus and his wife Jean of Florida, and John Primus and his wife Nancy of Connellsville; and his sisters, Mildred Dent and her husband Donald of Radcliffe, Ky., Debie Brinker and her husband Robert of Connellsville, and Peggy Sutor of Connellsville.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Barbara Ann Cricco Primus; two daughters-in-law, Carla Hannah Primus and Tammy Young Primus; a brother, William Primus; and a sister, Rosemary Saxon.Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Peter E. Nordby officiating.Interment will be private in the Dickerson Run Union Cemetery.Being mindful of the COVID-19 guidelines, visitation will be limited to the allowable 25 people at a time in the viewing parlor. For any questions, call the funeral home at 724-628-1430.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home to assist the family or to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 126 N. 4th Street, Youngwood, PA 15697.To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 23, 2020.