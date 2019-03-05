Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter S. Nicholson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Walter S. Nicholson Obituary

Walter S. Nicholson, 78, of Hopewell, Va., formerly of Mill Run, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, Va.

He was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Mill Run, a son of the late Elmer E. and Mary Lucas Nicholson.

Walter was a designer for the U.S. government, and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his siblings, Vergil Nicholson of Mill Run, Rita Rule of Normalville, Esther Nicholson of Greensburg, Franklin Nicholson of Kentucky, Polly Sipe and her husband Blaine of Mill Run, and Molly Sipe and her husband Ben of Mill Run; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Clayton, Wilmer and Wendell Nicholson; and a sister, Julia Prinkey.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, with the Rev. Paul Prinkey officiating.

Interment will follow in the Imel Cemetery.

Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now