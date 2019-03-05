Walter S. Nicholson, 78, of Hopewell, Va., formerly of Mill Run, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell, Va.

He was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Mill Run, a son of the late Elmer E. and Mary Lucas Nicholson.

Walter was a designer for the U.S. government, and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his siblings, Vergil Nicholson of Mill Run, Rita Rule of Normalville, Esther Nicholson of Greensburg, Franklin Nicholson of Kentucky, Polly Sipe and her husband Blaine of Mill Run, and Molly Sipe and her husband Ben of Mill Run; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Clayton, Wilmer and Wendell Nicholson; and a sister, Julia Prinkey.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, with the Rev. Paul Prinkey officiating.

Interment will follow in the Imel Cemetery.

Military rites will be accorded at the cemetery.

