1/
Wanda J. Ritenour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Jean "Jeannie" Ritenour, 78, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg.

She was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Gertrude McMillen.

Jeannie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her children, Lana Kalp and Skip of Jones Mills, Keith Ritenour and wife Vicki of Normalville, Rhonda Neiderhiser of Acme, Norman Ritenour and wife Kelly of Normalville, Brian Ritenour and Jodi of Normalville, and Jill Hoyman and husband Dave of Norvelt; her 13 grandchildren; her 23 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Patty Ansell of Indian Head.

In addition to her parents, Jeannie was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Kenneth "Kenny" Ritenour on Nov. 17, 2017; and her sons-in-law, Hatch Neiderhiser and Nevin Kalp.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hill View Cemetery, Rogers Mill, with Rick Goodwin officiating. (Everyone, please go directly to the cemetery.)

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, in memory of Wanda Jean Ritenour.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfhmelcroft.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved