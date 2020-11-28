Wanda Jean "Jeannie" Ritenour, 78, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Greensburg.

She was born Jan. 21, 1942, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Gertrude McMillen.

Jeannie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, and she will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her children, Lana Kalp and Skip of Jones Mills, Keith Ritenour and wife Vicki of Normalville, Rhonda Neiderhiser of Acme, Norman Ritenour and wife Kelly of Normalville, Brian Ritenour and Jodi of Normalville, and Jill Hoyman and husband Dave of Norvelt; her 13 grandchildren; her 23 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Patty Ansell of Indian Head.

In addition to her parents, Jeannie was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Kenneth "Kenny" Ritenour on Nov. 17, 2017; and her sons-in-law, Hatch Neiderhiser and Nevin Kalp.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service to be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hill View Cemetery, Rogers Mill, with Rick Goodwin officiating. (Everyone, please go directly to the cemetery.)

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, in memory of Wanda Jean Ritenour.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfhmelcroft.com.