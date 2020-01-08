|
|
Wannetta Elaine Grimm, 71, of Smithfield, formerly of Vanderbilt, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 6, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Wannetta was born the third day of February in the year 1948, daughter of the late Samuel Grimm and Laura Belle (Carson) Conn Grimm, who passed away on Jan. 20, 1973, and Aug. 10, 1979, respectively.
Wannetta was a devoted sister to her family and a longtime member of the Vanderbilt Church of the Nazarene, where she sang in the choir during her youth. She enjoyed visiting the senior center, bowling, and playing bingo.
Wannetta will be sadly missed by her loving family: her three sisters, Evelyn Claycomb of Dawson, and Eleanor Clem and Shirley Forsythe, both of Perryopolis; her brother, Donald Conn of Oregon; her sister-in-law, Vivian Conn of Star Junction; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Conn.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724- 529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Glendon Wills officiating.
Private interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Bullskin Township.
Love lasts forever!