Wilda Regina Kozak Hoffer, 73, of Acme, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born May 9, 1946, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Matthew and Gladys Wiltrout Kozak.

Wilda was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1964. She worked at various jobs at Frick Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Community Church in Acme. Wilda liked to sing and especially loved southern gospel music. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister and especially loved being with her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Wilda will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Cynthia Andrus and husband Randal Sipe of Acme, Regina Anderson and husband Gregory of Normalville, and Ronald D. Hoffer, Jr. and wife April of Acme; her beloved grandchildren Haley Day and husband Jacob, Hannah Anderson and fiance Ethan Crider, Ronald D. Hoffer III, Kelsie Morgan Hoffer and boyfriend Cody Hickman, and Adriana Andrus; her brothers Marshall Wayne Kozak and wife Bonnie of White and Waide Kozak and wife Alberta of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Wilda was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Ronald D. Hoffer, Sr., who died January 25, 2016; her sister Wilma Kasiewicz; and her brother Wilbert Kozak.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Rd., Melcroft (724-455-2310) where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Ed Mikkelsen officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Keslar Cemetery, Saltlick Twp.

