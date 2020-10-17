Wilfred G. Sanner, 83, of Louisville, Ohio, formerly of Melcroft, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in the Mercy Medical Center, Canton, Ohio.

He was born April 28, 1937, in Melcroft, a son of the late Reuben C. and Velma (Keefer) Sanner. Wilfred was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the class of 1956. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he was a steelworker for 43 years, having worked for Republic Steel, LTV Steel, and WCI Steel.

Wilfred will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 59 years, Virginia M. (Tringes) Sanner; his daughter, Pamela (Sanner) Beam and husband John of Canton, Ohio; his granddaughter, Olivia Beam and boyfriend Max Soto of Boston, Mass.; his brother, Reynold Sanner and wife Debbie of McDonald; his sister, Sharon Sanner and Linda Smith of Liberty; and his sisters-in-law, Judy Sanner of Somerset and Peggy Sanner of Stahlstown.

In addition to his parents, Wilfred was predeceased by his brothers, Regis D. and Ray Sanner.

Family and friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Watson officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

