Willard Kenneth "Bill" Johnston, 84, of Indian Head, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Normalville, a son of the late Edward L. and Bertha L. Collins Johnston.
Bill was a graduate of Connellsville High School with the Class of 1953. He worked for Shaffer and Kerr Auto in Donegal for 18 years, and then for Seven Springs Mountain Resort for 15 years. He was a member of the Mt. Nebo Church of God. Bill liked playing the guitar and singing hymns and country songs.
Bill will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 61 years, Duella Faye Fosbrink Johnston: his children Jeffrey L. Johnston of Indian Head, Kenneth L. Johnston of Irwin, Tina L. Johnston of Indian Head, and Tammy L. Johnston of Indian Head; his grandchildren, Kristopher Johnston of North Charleston, S.C., and Kensi Johnston of Connellsville; his sister, Almeda Mansberry of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his brother, Edward R. Johnston; and his sisters, Evelyn Johnston, Lois Glover, Grace Shroyer, and Betty Trent.
Family and friends will be received from 6-9 p.m. Thursday and from 2-9 p.m. Friday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724- 455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Ron Shaeffer officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Mt. Nebo Church of God in memory of Willard Kenneth Johnston.
