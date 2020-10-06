William A. Durstine Jr., 65, of Acme, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in the Excela Health-Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Mr. Durstine was born April 19, 1955, in Turtle Creek, the son of Elaine Williams Durstine of Champion and the late William A. Durstine Sr.

He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Assembly of God Church. Bill was a 1973 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. He was the owner/operator of Bill's Auto Refinishing and Repair for 33 years.

Bill enjoyed working with and coaching the Connellsville JO wrestling program from 1992-1999. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing with his family.

Bill found great joy at the racetrack, whether he was racing on an oval or 1/8 mile. He was passionate about Mopar and pulling trucks and tractors.

He was always willing to help his fellow man, whether at home, in the neighborhood, or at the track. Bill will always be known for his infectious laugh and the stories he told that could brighten your day.

He is survived by his loving family: his mother, Elaine Williams Durstine; his wife of 47 years, Wava M. Brown Durstine; and by his children, Stephanie (Bradley) Sites, Teresa (Adam) Snyder and William J. Durstine and his fiancée Keisha. He will be greatly missed by the absolute pride and joy of his life, his grandchildren, Sadie Mae Snyder, Landon Durstine and Arabella Durstine. Bill is also survived by his sisters and brother, Arleen Freeman, Beverly Striner and Robert Durstine.

Family and friends will be received from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed, and face masks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made to: Pride and Joy Fund, 525 Melcroft Road, Acme, PA 15610, in memory of William A. Durstine Jr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-caruso funeralhome.com.