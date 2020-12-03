William A. "Bill" Warrick Sr., 80, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in UPMC Magee Hospital.

He was born Oct. 17, 1940, in Brookvale, a son of the late Birdamae Warrick Trump.

Bill was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. He was employed as a truck driver all of his life, having been a member of Teamsters Local #491 and the Central States Union. Over the years, he was employed by the Ford Motor Co. in Cleveland, Ohio, Morrow Leasing in Connellsville, and Cassens Transport in Ohio. Bill was a member of the Hecla Sportsmen Club, and he loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his sons, granddaughter, and his hunting buddies. He loved sports, sitting on his front porch, and raising yellow tomatoes.

He was the caretaker for his one and only love of his life, his wife of 59 years, Loraine Fuoss Warrick. Their love was long and strong and was amazing to witness.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Edward Warrick and his wife Anita of Bullskin Township and Michele Collins and her husband Harry of Richmond, Va. His great joy and the loves of his life were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: grandchildren, Jennifer Warrick, Kelsey Farabaugh and her husband Patrick, and Christa Brandon and her husband Jeremiah; great-grandchildren,

Colton, Arabella and Sophia Sweitzer, and Eli, Ella and Ember Brandon. He also is survived by his beloved sheltie, Missie Teacup; and friends near and far.

In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by his grandparents, who raised him, Edward and Martha Warrick; a son, William A. Warrick Jr.; and an infant daughter, Candy Warrick.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Robert Bixel officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

Those attending will be asked and required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

