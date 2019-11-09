|
|
William Chester "Bill" Myers, 82, of Acme, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg.
He was born May 22, 1937, in Acme, a son of the late George Ward and Hilda Marie Marks Myers.
Bill was the owner and operator of Myers Lumber in Acme.
Bill will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, Marie D. Myers Hay and husband Alan of Friedens, Donna E. Myers Garrett and husband Dallas of Lynch Station, Va., William W. Myers and wife Deborah of Acme, George R. Myers of Acme, David W. Myers and wife Libby of Mendon, and Edward C. Myers of Acme; his 14 grandchildren; his 13 great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Elizabeth Myers of Vanderbilt; and his half-brother, Clifford Kalp.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his wife, Ruth Ora Kuhns Myers; his sister, Irene Ulery; his half-brothers, Rolla and Jim Myers; and his half-sisters, Gladys Shaffer and Melva Worden.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Watson officiating.
Interment will be in the Donegal Cemetery.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.