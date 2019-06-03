William Culina, 85, of Connellsville, formerly of Herminie, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 25, 1934, in Herminie, son of the late John Sr. and Helena (Kasuba) Culina.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank, John Jr. and Henry Culina; two sisters, Hazel Rykowski and Paulina Berube; and his beloved beagle, Snoopy.

Bill was an Army veteran, having served two terms. He was a member of the Connellsville VFW Post No. 21 and the Donegal American Legion Post No. 941. Prior to his retirement, he was a proud business entrepreneur and inventor of the Metal Forming Machine. He loved to travel with his wife, was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed carpentry, and was the best handyman.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Anna J. (McFern) Culina; special twin sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Micic Culina, of Greensburg; and special nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Bill will be dearly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Seven Dolors Parish, 102 Center Street, Yukon, PA 15698. Please go directly to church. Interment with full military honors will be held in Seven Dolors Cemetery, Yukon.

Joseph W. Nickels Funeral Home Inc., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, 724-446- 7251, is in charge of arrangements.