William Daniel Shupe, 86, of Dunbar, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Dunbar, son of Daniel Shupe and Hannah Cole Shupe.
He was a supervisor at Anchor Glass.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
Surviving are son, William (Evelyn) Shupe; two stepsons,
Richard Schrock and Christopher (Lisa) Schrock and family; and grandchild, Ryan Shupe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Shelby.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.
There will be no public visitation.