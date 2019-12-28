Home

William Dennis "Willy" Wiltrout, 61, of South Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Hempfield Manor , Greensburg.

He was born March 8, 1958, in Connellsville, a son of the late Charles H. and Gertrude B. Greaff Wiltrout Sr.

Willy was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1976. He worked as a loader for the Anchor Hocking Glass Plant in South Connellsville. He was an active member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Company and a social member of both the Connellsville and Polish Club.

Willy will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his brother, John Wiltrout and his wife Linda of South Connellsville; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Willy was predeceased by his brothers, David Wiltrout, Kenneth Wiltrout, and Charles H. "Chuckie" "Rabbit" Wiltrout.

Private services will be held for the family, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Watson officiating.

Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

