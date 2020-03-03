Home

William Earl "Bill" Fox, 81, a longtime resident of Mill Run and formerly of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

He was born July 2, 1938, in Scottdale, a son of the late William R. and Ruth McGinley Fox.

Prior to his retirement, Bill worked as a cap inspector for the former Anchor Hocking Closure Division Plant in South Connellsville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army National Guard and was also a member of the Connellsville American Legion #301.

Bill loved to read and spend time with his wonderful pet dogs.

He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, William "Bill" Fox and wife Kathy of Champion, Cathy Matthews and husband Dave of Indian Head, Dave Fox and wife Lori of Indian Head, and Amy Fox and companion Ted Vigilante of Alexandria, Va.; his grandchildren, Aaron Fox and wife Zoey of Elkins, W.Va., Wesley Matthews and wife Julia of Indian Head, Samantha Matthews and companion Jason Worley of Normalville, Matthew Fox of Indian Head, and Sean Matthews and wife Amy of Connellsville; his great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Dayvid Pirl and Brody and Savannah Matthews; and his faithful pet dog, Pepper.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his loving wife, Jean M. Livengood Fox on Jan. 20, 2011; and his faithful pet dog, Pepe.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Gordon Nelson, pastor of the Millertown Community Church, and Bob Miner, pastor of the Hampton Church of God, officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.

Military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Connellsville American Legion and VFW Honor Guard.

Donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 300 W. Crawford Ave., Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of William Earl Fox.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

