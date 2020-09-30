1/
William E. Rhodes
William E. Rhodes, 89, of Scottdale, passed away Monday evening, Sept. 28, 2020, at Scottdale Manor and Rehabilitation Center, East Huntingdon Township, where he had been a patient for a week.

He was born Oct. 6, 1930, in Moyer, the son of the late Harry E. and Mabel G. Myers Rhodes.

Bill formerly attended the First Baptist Church, Scottdale.

He was a former employee of Thomas Market, Scottdale, with 15 years of service. He was also a steward at the Scottdale Sons of Italy from 1985 to 1991.

Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the military police during peacetime.

Bill is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: His loving and devoted daughters, Pamela Stiltenpole and husband Dennis of Ruffsdale and Karen S. Dugan of Connellsville; his grandchildren, April Roscoe, Tiffany Stewart, Kristin Workman and husband Matthew, Bruce Dugan and wife Jean, and Cameron Smith, all of Connellsville, and Dean Stiltenpole of Ruffsdale; eight great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mildred Kiliany and husband Joseph of Ashland, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor G. McGinley Rhodes (Sept. 22, 1995); and great-grandson, David Michael Roscoe (Apr. 19, 1993).

Bill's family will greet friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, with the Rev. Kevin Bundridge officiating.

Committal services and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery, with full military honors to be accorded at the gravesite by the Southmoreland Veterans Association Honor Guard.

In compliance with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.

The funeral home doors will be locked in between visiting hours.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send flowers, or send online condolences, please visit www.kapr.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
