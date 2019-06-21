William E. Rimel, 70, of Dawson, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born July 24, 1948, in Connellsville, he was the son of the late James E. Sr and Dorothy Mae Boone Rimel.

A lifelong resident of Dawson, Mr. Rimel was a member of the Dawson Baptist Church. Mr. Rimel was retired from CSX Railroad, where he worked as a foreman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam Era. He always enjoyed spending time going to his grandchildren's baseball and softball games and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Lerch Rimel, to whom he was married to for 51 years; sons Jason D. Rimel of Dawson, Rick Rimel and his wife Marcie of Hempfield Twp.; brother James E. Rimel Jr. and his wife Carol, of Scottdale; sister Deborah Hileman and her husband James of Champion; and grandchildren Bryce Robert Rimel and Carina Brynn Rimel.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St. Perryopolis, PA 724-736- 2515. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations with the Pastor Lonnie Rittenour of Dawson Baptist Church officiating.

Interment will take place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.

Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.