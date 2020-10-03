1/
William F. Biller III
1962 - 2020
William Francis "Bill" Biller III, 58, of Connellsville, passed away Oct. 1, 2020, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.

He was born Feb. 7, 1962, in Connellsville, a son of the late Alberta (Hyatt) Biller.

He graduated from Connellsville Area High School in the Class of 1980.

He loved spending time with this two best friends, Tommy and Bryan, at Bud Murphy's, where they would sing karaoke. He also enjoyed spending time with his friend, Bob "Mailman". He was a history buff of Connellsville and loved antiques. He enjoyed collecting old records and trains.

Bill is survived by his loving siblings, Babbette Miele and husband John of Uniontown, Brent Biller and wife Lisa of South Connellsville, Shawn Tamburri of Miami, Fla., Troy Tamburri and wife Mia of Pittsburgh, and Heather Biller of Cranberry; and nephews, Tyler Roman, Easton and Colton Tamburri.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Brock Biller.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Bill's wishes, there will be no visitation or services held, and interment will be private.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Oct. 3, 2020.
