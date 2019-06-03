William Frederick Neubert, Jr., 83, of Everson, peacefully passed away Friday evening, May 31, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born October 29, 1935, in Yasilanti, Michigan, the son of the late William F. and Jennie Sampson Neubert.

Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving with the 479th consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, TAC as a Instrument Repairman attaining the rank of Airman 1st Class, serving from Nov. 30, 1954 to Nov. 29, 1962, during the Korean Conflict.

Bill was a retired supervisor for Williams House Envelope with 40+ years of service.

In his spare time, Bill enjoyed cutting grass, listening to his records and putting puzzles together.

Bill is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Kathleen M. (Kathy) Blasco Neubert, of Everson,whom he married October 27, 1989; his pet Sheltie, Brandi; his two pet chinchillas, Rudy and Thunder; his grandson, Ryan Jakubek and wife Abby, of Pittsburgh; his two sisters Jean Henson of Tawas City, Michigan, and Nancy Bedwell and husband Gene of Whitmore Lake, Michigan; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by: his brother, David Neubert; sisters Virginia Grams, Della Rawson and Netia Haydon; and his pet Sheltie, "Sparky".

Family and friends of Bill are cordially invited to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc. 417 Pittsburgh St. Scottdale, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday and 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of his funeral service with Pastor Nelson Confer, Minister of the Connellsville Church Of God, officiating.

The Scottdale Veterans Association Honor Guard will conduct full Military Honors at the funeral home Tuesday following the funeral service.

The family would like to give special thanks to Amedysis Home Health & Hospice and Staff, Scottdale Manor and Rehabilitation and staff, Dr. Mark Williams and Dr. John Morcos, for all of their care and professionalism that was shown to Bill and Kathy, and also Bill and Kathy's special friend, Rhoda.

The funeral home doors will be locked in between visiting hours.

