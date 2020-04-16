|
William Glenn Pirl Sr., 73, of Normalville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2020, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
He was born Nov. 12, 1946, in Normalville, a son of the late William and Elsie Marie Porterfield Pirl.
Prior to his retirement, Glenn had worked for the Ollie Nicholson Lumber Company in Normalville. Glenn enjoyed farming, hunting and fishing.
He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 38 years, Audrey Jean Miner Pirl; his son, William Glenn Pirl Jr. and wife Dana of West Mifflin; his daughter, Jonie Marie Pirl and fiance Mark Meyers of Masontown; his grandchildren, Kimberlynn Kern and Russell Pirl; his brother, Clyde Pirl and wife Shirley of Ruffsdale; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was predeceased by his son, Chad Anthony Pirl; his sisters, Dolly Rose and Mary Housel; and his brothers, George Anthony, Clint, Ross, and Harold Pirl.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held for the family with his nephew, Pastor Leonard Pirl, officiating.
Interment will be in the Hillview Cemetery, Rogers Mill, Springfield Township.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.