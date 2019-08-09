Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
William H. Dunlap Obituary

William H. Dunlap, 75, of Uniontown, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

He was born March 8, 1944, in New Kensington, a son of the late William Dunlap.

William was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a truck driver for Morrow Trucking and Blue Diamond Trucking. William is survived by three sons, Harry J. Dunlap of Michigan, Timothy W. Dunlap of Uniontown, and Ted W. Dunlap and fiancée Jeanie Butts of Connellsville.

William was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his father, William was predeceased by his wife, Wilma Dunlap (2012).

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.

