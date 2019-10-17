|
William Harry "Bill" Kalb, 90, of Connellsville passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Highlands Hospital.
He was born March 9, 1929, in Kittanning, a son of the late William Henry Kalb and the late Gertrude George Kalb Bowser.
Bill was a graduate of Kittanning High School with the class of 1947. He first worked as a lineman for the West Penn Power Company and retired as superintendent of transportation services. Bill was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the Signal Corps during the Korean War. He was a member of the Connellsville Presbyterian Church, where he was a former elder and trustee. Bill was a member of King Solomon's Lodge 346 F & AM and had just recently received his 60-year member pin. Bill along with his wife, Margaret, were snowbirds and wintered in Sebastian, Fla., for many years. Bill was an avid golfer and bridge player.
Bill will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family, his wife of 68 years, Margaret L. Eckner Kalb; his children, William G. Kalb and wife, Brenda, of Galena, Ohio, Robert L. Kalb of Uniontown; Barbara A. Skinner and husband, Merle, of Indian Head, and Rebecca L. Banko and husband, Frank, of South Connellsville; his grandchildren, Sarah, Danah and Amy Skinner and Alex and Ethan Kalb; his special grand dog Lucy; his brotherin law, Neil Schrecengost, of Rural Valley, and his special cousin, Jean Kalb, and sons of Bayonet Point, Fla.
In addition to his parents Bill was predeceased by his brother, Philip Bowser; his sister, Sarah Schrecengost, and his stepfather Ralph Bowser.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Amedysis nurses and therapist that helped Bill after his fall.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Saturday, the hour of a funeral service in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, (724-628- 1430), with Pastor James Turnbull officiating. Military rites will be conducted at the funeral home by the Connellsville and American Legion Honor Guard. To leave a message or send condolences please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.