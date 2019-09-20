Home

Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
1953 - 2019
William H. Layman Obituary

William Henry "Bill" Layman, 66, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in the Highlands Hospital.

He was born March 17, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Roy and Mabel Ruth Shultz Layman.

Bill was a member of the Maple Summit Community Church.

He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his children, Verlin Roy Layman and wife Samantha of Mill Run, and Jeryme Layman and fiancee Samantha of Jeannette; his grandchildren, Douglas, Zack, and Zoey Layman, Josie Pritts, and Emmalynn, Desiree, and Kayden Layman; his brother, Billy Lee Weimer of Clinton; and his half-sister, Cindy Layman.

In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Sheila Yealey; his brother, Thomas Shultz; and half-brothers, Barry and Blaine Layman.

Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Patrick Smiley officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

