|
|
William Henry "Bill" Layman, 66, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in the Highlands Hospital.
He was born March 17, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Roy and Mabel Ruth Shultz Layman.
Bill was a member of the Maple Summit Community Church.
He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his children, Verlin Roy Layman and wife Samantha of Mill Run, and Jeryme Layman and fiancee Samantha of Jeannette; his grandchildren, Douglas, Zack, and Zoey Layman, Josie Pritts, and Emmalynn, Desiree, and Kayden Layman; his brother, Billy Lee Weimer of Clinton; and his half-sister, Cindy Layman.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Sheila Yealey; his brother, Thomas Shultz; and half-brothers, Barry and Blaine Layman.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Patrick Smiley officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.
To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.