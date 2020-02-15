|
William H. Mackey, 77, of Scottdale, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John and Alta Moyer Mackey.
He was a 1962 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Eustis, Va. He held various jobs during his working career, including working at the Duquesne Works of U.S. Steel and also at Butchko's for 10 years. He was a member of various clubs, including the Mt. Pleasant American Legion, and he was a member of the Pennsville Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Hughes Mackey; three children, Tammy Puzak of Scottdale, Christine Mackey of Everson, and John Mackey and his wife Jen of Normalville; 12 grandchildren, Robert Puzak, Jason Puzak, Ashley Bennett, Josh Bennett, Lee Bennett, Luke Bennett, Alicia Bennett, Logan Bennett, Alexis Mackey, Brittany Ozarowski, Jayli Mackey, and Jayna Mackey; and one brother, Gerald Mackey and his wife Barbara of Michigan City, Ind.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald and Dennis Mackey.
Family and friends are invited from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, the time of a memorial service, to the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Bixel officiating.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.