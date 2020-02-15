Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Mackey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Mackey Obituary

William H. Mackey, 77, of Scottdale, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Feb. 3, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late John and Alta Moyer Mackey.

He was a 1962 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Eustis, Va. He held various jobs during his working career, including working at the Duquesne Works of U.S. Steel and also at Butchko's for 10 years. He was a member of various clubs, including the Mt. Pleasant American Legion, and he was a member of the Pennsville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Hughes Mackey; three children, Tammy Puzak of Scottdale, Christine Mackey of Everson, and John Mackey and his wife Jen of Normalville; 12 grandchildren, Robert Puzak, Jason Puzak, Ashley Bennett, Josh Bennett, Lee Bennett, Luke Bennett, Alicia Bennett, Logan Bennett, Alexis Mackey, Brittany Ozarowski, Jayli Mackey, and Jayna Mackey; and one brother, Gerald Mackey and his wife Barbara of Michigan City, Ind.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald and Dennis Mackey.

Family and friends are invited from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, the time of a memorial service, to the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Bixel officiating.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -