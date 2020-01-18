|
Our beloved husband, father, and brother, William J. "Will" Ciciretti Jr., 56, of Connellsville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
He was born May 28, 1963, in Connellsville, a son of the late Willie and Betty (Porter) Ciciretti.
Will was a member of Faith Bible Church. He graduated from California University of Pa., earning his degree in industrial psychology. Following graduation, Will worked for ABB, Inc., Mt. Pleasant.
Will was a loving and devoted husband and father. He loved to cook, coach his son Aiden's baseball team, and go camping with family and friends.
Will was known for his competitiveness, especially when playing golf or during a card game with his family. Will was quite the athlete, having played baseball, softball, Wallyball, golf, and racquetball. He was also an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.
Will's beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of his family and friends.
Left to cherish those memories are his loving and devoted wife, Crystal (Wiggins) Ciciretti; his son, Aiden William; daughter, Amanda Schomer and husband Austin; sisters, Kathy Turnley and husband Lynn of Mt. Pleasant, Diana Simon and husband Joe of Mt. Pleasant, and Mary Ann Clark and husband Michael of Mt. Pleasant; father-inlaw and mother-in-law, Bennie and Sharon Wiggins of Connellsvill; brother-in-law, Ben Wiggins and wife Joey of Connellsville; godparents, Josephine and Ted Kozar of Connellsville; nephews, Duston, Bryan, Joe, Justin, and Brayden; and nieces, Elizabeth, Kylie, Jessica, Sarah, Nicole, and Megan.
Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday and noon to 1 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Barry Witt officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
