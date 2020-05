Or Copy this URL to Share

William J. Hosfelt, 91, of Wheeling, W.Va., formerly of Connellsville, passed away of natural causes Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home.Complete obituary and memorial service information will follow.Arrangements are entrusted to Care Funeral and Cremation, South Wheeling, W.Va.



