|
|
William J. Witt, 75, of Connellsville, passed away on March 30, 2020.
He was the son of the late Frank R. and Anagrace Mc- Gill Witt.
He attended Connellsville Joint High School and Denison University in Granville, Ohio.
He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church of Connellsville.
He is survived by brothers, Richard S. and wife Carol, and Donald H. and wife Lynda of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews.
There was no public visitation.
Arrangements were conducted by the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville.