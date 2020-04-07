Home

William J. Witt

William J. Witt Obituary

William J. Witt, 75, of Connellsville, passed away on March 30, 2020.

He was the son of the late Frank R. and Anagrace Mc- Gill Witt.

He attended Connellsville Joint High School and Denison University in Granville, Ohio.

He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church of Connellsville.

He is survived by brothers, Richard S. and wife Carol, and Donald H. and wife Lynda of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews.

There was no public visitation.

Arrangements were conducted by the Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville.

