William Joseph "Ricko" Yourich, 84, of Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully on Sunday Nov. 22, 2020 at Excela Frick Hospital.

He was born March 3, 1936 in Connellsville, a son of the late John and Catherine (Farris) Yourich.

He was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Dunbar.

For many years, Ricko was employed through the Maple Creek Coal Mine as a miner and electrician until his retirement.

He was an avid Nascar fan and attended numerous races throughout the years.

He was a lifetime member of the Slovak and Polish Clubs in Connellsville.

Ricko is survived by his daughters, Sherry Yourich Voda and husband David of South Connellsville and Billie Jo Yourich of Connellsville; grandchildren, Thomas Quinlan and wife Kristin and their son, Christopher of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Tia Quinlan of Connellsville; great-grandchildren, Brandon Quinlan and Madison Jacobs, both of Connellsville; great-great-grandson, Greyson Emmett Quinlan; sister, Jacqueline (Yourich) Calhoun of Uniontown; special grand-pup, Nelson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ricko was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Ann (Crossland) Yourich (2015); brother, Donald J. Yourich; and sister, Barbara J. (Yourich) Zavatsky.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc,. 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, Pa. Additional visitation will be held from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the hour of the Blessing Service at 10 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Dickerson Run-Union Cemetery.

In following with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, masks are to be worn and social distancing guidelines are to be followed during visitation and funeral services.

