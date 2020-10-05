William Leroy "Bill" Culler, 77, of Scottdale passed away at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his residence.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724- 887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor George Unphlet officiating.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.

Additional obituary details will be published in Tuesday's edition.