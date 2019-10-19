|
William Lancaster, 59, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Connellsville.
He was born Oct. 27, 1959, in Connellsville, to Mary Kessler and the late Raymond W. Lancaster.
William is survived by his wife, Christine McKenzie; children, Joni, Mary L'Storney Lancaster, and Stella Nutt; brothers, Raymond, George, and David Lancaster; sisters, Mary Jo and Thelma Lancaster; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday and 10-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of service, at Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Sanner officiating.