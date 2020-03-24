|
William M. Baughman, "Bill, the battery man," 94, of Dunbar (Morrell), died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born Feb. 15, 1926, in Connellsville, son of William E Baughman and Hannah Williams Baughman.
He had worked as a meter reader for the Connellsville Parking Authority.
Surviving are his sons, William F. (Teri Renea) Baughman and Edward A. (Jana K.) Baughman; grandsons, William Christopher Baughman and Joseph Thomas Baughman: and nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Mary Mae Wolfe Baughman; and a sister.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving aboard the U.S.S. Sirona during WWII.
He was a member of St. John's EV Lutheran Church, Connellsville.
We are following federal and state government guideline recommendations to protect our families and employees, so therefore, there will be no public visitation.
Private arrangements are under the direction of Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.
Private service with Pastor Daniel Clark officiating will take place, with interment to follow in Sylvan Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to a local food bank.