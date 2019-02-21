William McLaughlin Jr., 36, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

He was born December 22, 1982 in Mt. Pleasant, a son of William McLaughlin Sr. and Roxanne Vanorsdale-Gemas of Dunbar.

William enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, William is survived by his daughter, Kylee Trump of Dunbar; a brother, Michael McLaughlin and wife Andrea of Mammoth; a sister, Ashley Turney and husband Ryan Tresatti of Stanford Shaft; maternal grandmother Janet Vanorsdale of Connellsville; fiancée Heather Jordan; step-father Dale Gemas; an uncle, Timmy Heater, aunt Tammy Heater and cousins Christy Vanorsdale and Christopher Heater.

Friends will be received in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St. West Side, Connellsville (724) 628- 9033, from 2-6 p.m., the hour of service, Friday with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will be private.

To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.