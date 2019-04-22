William P. Hixson, 71, of White, formerly of Wooddale, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 14, 1948 in Redstone Township, the son of the late John P. Hixson and Christine Chambers Hixson.

William was a graduate of Connellsville Joint High School with the class of 1966.

He served in the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army from 1968-1969. He received a Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal and two Services Bars.

Following his honorable discharge from the service, he went to work for Anchor Hocking Glass. Then he went to work for Fence by Maintenance Service Company, and then, until his illness, he worked for Dr. Curtis Geary Veterinary Service.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a special boy, Justin Duritsky, Jr., whom he considered a nephew.

Surviving are his two daughters, Bridget Wettgen and husband Scott and Misty Miller and husband Jim; four grandchildren, Shanea Fuller and husband Ed, Scotty Wettgen, Jimmy Miller Jr., and Danielle Miller; and two great-grandchildren, Josslyn and Hadley Fuller.

William is also survived by a brother, John Hixson; two sisters, Nancy Tucholski and Joan Greaser and husband Joe; many nieces and nephews; and a longtime friend Jeff DeWitt who took care of him through his illness.

The family would like to thank Excela Health Hospice nurses and Darlene Morrison and Brenda Hall for helping with his care.

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his grandparents, Preston and Nanny Hixson and William and Pearl Chambers; and brothers-in-law Casey Tucholski and Brian Hixson.

Family and friends will be received from 2-9 p.m. Tuesdayin the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville (724-628- 1430) where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Greenlick Cemetery, Bullskin Township. Military rites will be conducted by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit the website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.