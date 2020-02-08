|
William Roy "Bill" Hillen, 80, of Vanderbilt, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in the Cherry Tree Nursing Center, Uniontown.
He was born Oct. 24, 1939, in Connellsville, a son of the late Charles and Ethel Morris Hillen.
Bill was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. Early on, he worked as a bus driver for Nelson's Bus Line, and he later retired as a machine adjuster for Williamhouse.
Bill was also a lifelong farmer, and he loved farming, hunting, fishing, or anything to do with the outdoors. Bill especially loved taking his grandchildren fishing and riding quads.
He was a member of the Juniata Sportsman's Club, a former member of the Lemont Furnace Sportsman's Club, a former member of the Connellsville Slovak Club, and a former member of the Dunbar Eagles.
Bill will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife, Diane E. Wilson Hillen; his children, Lisa Rowen and husband James of Culpeper, Va., Scott Hillen and wife Karen of Little Summit, Laura Singo and Donna Murnighan of Meadville, Christi Ohler and husband Ron of Vanderbilt, and Darrel Singo of Jefferson Hills; his grandchildren, Jessica Keffer, Emily R. Hillen, Marney Hillen, Shannon McHaffie, Haleigh Singo, Hannah Singo, Colton Rowen, Hayden Singo, and Morgan Rowen; his great-grandchildren, Nathan Grund, Hatchet Hamborsky, and Maevaline Magwood; his brother, Morris Hillen and wife Cookie of Ohio; his sisters, Jean Kailing and Eileen "Nix" Keanon, both of Virginia; his sister-in-law, Judy Ambuhel; and his mother-in-law, Lainie Wilson.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by his son, Keith H. "Hatchet" Hillen; his sisters, Charlotte "Dolly" Lindsay, Anna "Peach" Tuttle, Alberta "Sis" Green, and Betty Bergeron; and his brothers, Warden, Earl, Robert, and John Hillen.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Robert Miller officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.
